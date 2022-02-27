No recycling in Savoy
I am writing to you to address the issue of the village of Savoy not having a recycling program.
In the progressive times we live in and moving forward with green energy, I believe it’s time for the village to take action and begin a recycling program, with it being a vibrant and growing community of the area neighboring progressive communities like Champaign and Urbana, both of which have recycling programs.
Why doesn’t the village of Savoy take action and be part of this progressive movement toward being more green? I think it is time for the village to ask itself this very important question.
JAMES ZIELINSKI
Savoy