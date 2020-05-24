I work in an essential industry that keeps me in contact with the public all of the time. I’ve noticed a couple of things about people wearing masks due to COVID-19.
Some people are vocal about the mask being a symbol of their oppression. I’ve witnessed this in person. I’ve seen illustrations of this in the news and on internet news sources.
Some people just don’t wear them. Such as our president and vice-president. Trump admitted just today that he would not wear a mask in front of cameras. Is vanity a good reason to avoid the mask?
Most people who come into my workplace wear masks. And I thank them for that. A mask is not a sign of weakness. If anything, it is a sign of strength. If I wear a mask, it is not because I am a big chicken. It is because, if I happen to be infected, I do not wish to pass it on to other people. I don’t wish to be a Typhoid Larry.
So. You have a choice. Wear a mask. Don’t wear a mask. I am comfortable in knowing that I will not be spreading a disease that could kill any number of people who are vulnerable. Are those with the naked faces equally comfortable? Or do they just not care about their friends and family?
DENNIS HELD
Champaign