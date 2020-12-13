No respect for Trump cultists
Reading Peggy Prichard’s Guest Commentary online wasn’t as much fun as I’d hoped.
Prichard didn’t say anything as laughable as the White House press secretary, another proud, conservative woman. Instead, she makes an oddly low-pitched plea for tolerance. I’d rather read about policy, but her tastes in policy might be too risky to reveal, because on that subject, she only mentions President Donald Trump’s “fighting for the middle class” (conservative code).
Her plea for tolerance made me think of those women Trump spoke of on tape early on who were willing to let him “do anything to them” simply because he’s rich. That kind of tolerance seems not a good idea.
Fact-checking is also mentioned, despite not being evident in her piece. A serious effort at fact-checking would have prevented Trump, a pretty obvious scam artist, from being elected in the first place.
The seeds of World War II were planted after World War I, when German generals claimed they could have won that war if they had been allowed to continue fighting. It was that self-serving lie, left unchecked, that Hitler took advantage of to sow feel-good nonsense on his way to power. The result was millions dead.
Today, despite the facts, there are 70 million people out there who believe they won the election but are being denied victory. If we don’t discourage them, they’re liable to cause years of public dysfunction. No, this is not the time to show tolerance for cult-like behavior by anyone, but especially by those who hate facts.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign