No statues for enemies of U.S.
While I thank Doug. Rokke for his service, I think his Aug. 7 letter is missing some perspective.
From his characterization, one would think there was a broad movement to ban or change any name or object that is a historical reference. While I suppose that one can find examples of just about any sort of craziness if one looks hard enough, this is certainly not the position of the broad movement with respect to names and statues in the present time.
The distinction is that, with some extremists, the current movement is specific to names and statues related to the Confederacy. I can understand how, to a person of Southern heritage, that there can be fond memories of Confederate history, especially if such person still holds the racial views that precipitated the Civil War, but the bottom-line truth here is that the Confederacy was trying to break apart our country. They were the enemy of the United States.
The whole idea of putting up statues or naming military bases and such for heroes of the enemy seems bizarre. One certainly doesn’t see people here putting up statues to Hitler or the Kaiser. So, why Jefferson Davis and the like? Yes, they are important people in the history of the United States, and we certainly want to know about them and what they did and why. But bottom line, they are the enemy.
Dr. THOMAS
MERCER-HURSH
Champaign