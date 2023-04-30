Recent “woke” cultural and political propaganda, including in The News-Gazette, has focused on a perverse, obscene and manipulative book called “Gender Queer” as a liberal/Democratic hill to die on.
This manufactured controversy has enlisted politicians, activists, academics, bureaucrats, and librarians into a campaign ostensibly promoting “free speech” against “book banning”.
Predictably, this campaign asks citizens to line up behind either the “Open Society” (neoliberalism) or “fascism.”
These categories are dictated by Democrats’ desire for cultural, political, and economic dominance. Those favoring “Gender Queer,” consciously or unconsciously, are expected to support the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine, virus-justified lockdowns of families and anti-child school closures, “drag queen story hours,” and pharmaceutical and surgical mutilation of children claiming to be confused about “gender identity.”
The News-Gazette recently published an entire page of librarians who, perhaps ironically, march in lockstep to “Gender Queer.” This is done not in the name of appropriate child development or learning, but “free speech.”
The opposite of “free speech” is “book banning,” which is the same as fascism, and thus conveniently evokes the ever-useful Nazi Holocaust as a cudgel in the struggle for “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
In America in 2023, there are no “banned books,” even if “Gender Queer” is charitably called a book. Moreover, in schools and the broader culture, reading and discussing our 2,500-year history of serious books is no longer central to development of the legendary and perhaps mythical “informed citizen.”
These reactionary library administrators invoke “free speech” to avoid accountability for the appropriate selection of reading materials. Unfortunately, in our current context, this is unsurprising.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign