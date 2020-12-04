No tolerance for wrong opinions
Thank you for the interesting full-page Guest Commentary by a conservative Republican woman, Peggy Prichard.
She expressed concern that she was disliked, even bullied, for expressing her beliefs and principles. Please give her another full page so she can actually say what those beliefs and principles are, because this first long essay contained not a single clue about what those things might be.
Does she have an opinion about climate change? Reproductive rights? The right to asylum for immigrants? Concern over the permanent separation of children from their parents at the border, with no records kept to reunite them? Environmental protection? Voting rights? Fair housing? Equal education? Masks?
Is that the whole of her beliefs? Without more information, I can only assume she keeps the same opinions as the outgoing president, in which case I feel no sympathy for her or any willingness to “agree to disagree” with such biases.
And incidentally, I am breathlessly awaiting the day soon when all references to that man disappear from the newspaper or are buried in small stories near the classified section.
P. GREGORY
SPRINGER
Urbana