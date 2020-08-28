No White guilt here
So there is a very lengthy story on why Meyers Leonard stands up for the playing of the national anthem. Good grief! And The News-Gazette is privileged to print stories of people who relate what a horrible country this is.
What it is, is White guilt. It is on almost every page. Even sports, where the three major sports have been White minority for many years.
Also, how only 16 pages are printed in four sections is a mystery.
Until the bloodbath stops in Chicago and the constant shootings and deaths in C-U and Danville, Black Lives Matter is an oxymoron. It is meant to intimidate those without White guilt.
PHIL A. BRIDGMAN
Tilton