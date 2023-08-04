I-74 noise barriers invite problem
The Interstate 74/57 interchange project in Champaign has noise-reduction barriers being installed on both sides of I-74 between Mattis and Prospect avenues.
Another name for the barriers might be “2 miles of fresh canvas” for graffiti artists. Hopefully, the crinkle surface of the barriers is paint resistant; otherwise, drivers on Bloomington Road and Anthony Drive and likely I-74 will be treated to either a massive disasterpiece or masterpiece of artwork.
Eye of the beholder, or eyesore? I’m sure there’s a cleaning budget somewhere.
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign