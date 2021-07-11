Noisy July 4 caused problems
Another Fourth of July has come and gone along with another few days of my dog hiding in the basement and another night of lost sleep and frustration.
Moreover, another night of people using our local parks (in my case, Spalding) for fireworks. They use paved surfaces for their launching pad.
The last of the loud fireworks happened at 1:30 a.m. this year from the nearby basketball court. The park is supposed to close at 10 p.m. Noise curfew is the same. Alcohol is not allowed in public parks.
But our local authorities could do nothing about it after two calls of mine to them, both earlier in the evening.
Please people, have respect — for my dogs, my serenity and my neighbors.
JAY MEEKER
Champaign