Non-violence
best approach
As Israelis and Palestinians once again (May 2021) experience a destructive and deadly cycle of violence, I am struck by the need to turn back to the wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr. and other advocates of non-violence for insight and direction.
It is clear that to protect the human-, civil- and/or religious-rights of the three populations that have inhabited this Mediterranean region for generations (Jewish, Christian and Islamic), each group must respect the historic ties they all have to the land and natural resources upon which they depend for survival, sustenance and meaning.
This is truly “holy land” to all three groups, and there is no reason why they should not all be allowed to celebrate, in peace, their deep roots in this geographic area and in the Abrahamic religious traditions they share.
Violence is needless and ultimately futile. Non-violent protest of rights’ violations, ideally given widespread media coverage which leads to transparent negotiation of fair solutions, is the only constructive way forward. This is particularly true when one party in a dispute holds an overwhelming excess of police and/or military power. In such circumstances, the involvement of international participants may become necessary to provide moral weight and political pressure (e.g., boycotts, imposition of other economic sanctions) on behalf of the weaker party — or parties. However, such involvement must protect the rights of all parties engaged in the dispute.
GARY STORM
Urbana