Northrup is widely respected
I encourage Champaign County voters to re-elect Duane Northrup as coroner.
I have known Northrup for over 16 years, and I have found him to be very knowledgeable and dedicated to the coroner’s office. Since being elected Effingham County coroner, I have had numerous occasions to work with him and employees of his office.
Northrup’s office also has been very helpful to other coroners in Illinois.
Northrup is on the statewide coroners training board and does an excellent job in securing training opportunities for all of us. The regional autopsy center at the coroner’s office is a very beneficial, economical and professional setting for autopsies.
Many area coroners use the facility for their autopsies. His staff has been very supportive and assists in any way possible. By utilizing grant funds that are available, Northrup has vastly improved the coroner’s office. I urge voters to re-elect Northrup as coroner.
Experience and knowledge are huge advantages in complicated death investigations.
KIM RHODES
Effingham