Not enough docs at Carle?
There have been numerous letters complaining about the high facility fees at Carle. On top of the high facility fees, we just do not have enough primary-care doctors.
I recently had a call that my physician had called in sick and was told my appointment was canceled. Since it was a wellness visit, I have to wait two months to re-schedule my appointment.
I am very concerned that Carle is not providing enough primary-care doctors for the community. When I called the action line, I was just given platitudes, like “We are putting the word out there,” and “We are doing everything we can.”
I do not believe Carle is doing all it can to attract good primary-care doctors. How can you attract good physicians when they have so little time to see patients?
While I realize some of this is due to insurance, I have heard Carle allows little leeway in the time doctors are given to see patients.
Are they really working to attract good primary-care physicians, to make sure that patients here in town are not dealing with such long wait times? I know some of the difficulty is due to doctor shortages, but I would like to see Carle put some of their facility fees toward offering some new sign-on bonuses and better working conditions for doctors.
LISA SCHIDT
Savoy