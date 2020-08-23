Aren’t enough masks on MTD
It will be impossible to even start to think about COVID-19 being minimized in Champaign-Urbana until the local transit district requires face masks.
I am an everyday rider, not by choice right now, and the buses are getting dangerous.
I’ve sent pictures and complaints to the MTD about requiring face masks to no avail. I have noticed about 40 percent of riders just do not care to wear masks.
This is an important service needed by many people, but we have to stop people from riding without masks. MTD buses should be avoided at all costs by everyone if people are serious about staying safe.
As soon as I can afford it, I will have to pay for rides into work. Please stay safe and healthy, but please do not ride the public buses, as there is no enforcement of any kind.
JOHN WEGENG
Champaign