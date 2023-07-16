Not going to be traveling
I saw on TV an advertisement about daily travel to Taylorville, among many other destinations, as an exciting place to go. Then I read about Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $40.99 billion spending plan for aging transit infrastructure, roads, bridges and etc.
It seems getting people to travel again is a popular theme.
Many businesses rely on people traveling to make their money. But this has dropped significantly since the economy turned bad. Thus we can see why they want people to travel again.
But I’m not traveling anywhere because of the recession, which is not going away anytime soon.
Gas is $3.60 a gallon. Gas needs to be $2 a gallon for people to travel again. But our governor keeps taxing our gasoline. Lower gas prices aren’t in the future.
Moreover, a lady in the grocery store told me she spends a $1,000 a month for food for her and her two children. She said she’s paying more for food in a month than she’s paying for rent. How did food get more expensive than rent?
With continued inflation and a shaky economy, I’m holding on to my money to be sure I’ll have it on hand as prices and taxes continue to rise.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana