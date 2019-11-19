The Nov. 12 editorial was spot on. Most Democrats (and Independents, I venture to add) do not think former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is an appropriate candidate for the times or the majority of Americans.
Many Americans also think the media and political insistence on labeling people “left,” “right,” “socialist,” “fascist,” “communist,” “conservative,” “liberal,” etc. is a worn-out strategy to divide and conquer our country. Division worked in the last election. I doubt it will work much longer as more Americans join together and put their country before hatred. As the saying goes, “You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”
No matter what label a media outlet assigns a person, I pay attention to what a person calls himself and how he speaks and treats other people. Bernie Sanders is not a socialist, as the editorial states. He calls himself a democratic socialist.
ANNE BJORNSON
PARKINSON
Urbana