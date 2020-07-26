Not very happy with Unit 4 plan
I want to express my concern with the Champaign school district’s about-face on resuming in-person learning for the fall.
I had been thankful for the original tentative reopening plan’s creativity in prioritizing in-person learning for all elementary-schoolers who desired it, particularly due to the vast inequities in remote learning for people from different socioeconomic backgrounds.
However, the decision to potentially allow in-person instruction for only students with IEPs and 504 Plans, English-language learners and students who qualify for free and reduced lunch strikes me as particularly troubling.
First, it is a complete about-face from the results of the survey that families recently submitted — based on the survey results released July 6, only 14.8 percent of families wanted 100 percent of their teaching done remotely. Second, the district cannot potentially expect to continue to provide the high quality of education that it did pre-pandemic via a Virtual Academy.
Unit 4 teachers are incredibly skilled, but they are trained for classrooms, not remote instruction. I applaud the district’s desire to accommodate children and teachers who are at high risk for COVID-19 by creating an option for a Virtual Academy, but it is unnecessary to deny in-person instruction to the 85.2 percent of families and taxpayers who desire it.
PAGE THIES
Champaign