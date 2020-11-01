Not impressed by tax amendment
Illinois’ current tax system is fair. We all pay the same tax rate (4.95 percent) on income generated.
Some folks have larger income than others, but we all pay the same percentage.
If the proposed progressive income-tax amendment — the “fair tax” (money grab by the crooked politicians) — is only going to affect millionaires and billionaires, why do we keep hearing about folks making less than $250,000 not having to worry about their taxes going up?
Shouldn’t this number be listed as $1 million? That is the number where millionaires actually start. That is the first lie about this tax.
None of the materials I have read or received in the mail say anything about higher tax rates not being extended to lower income earners in future years.
That will be when our crooked politicians decide this is an easy way to get more money from the suckers who haven’t yet fled Illinois. So this is the second lie about this tax.
As a retired school teacher, I need something in writing that says the state won’t tax my retirement income. Haven’t seen that yet.
I will gladly vote for a tax amendment if it states that millionaires and billionaires (those who earn over $1 million) will be the only people ever taxed.
I would be happy if some portion of the revenue it generated would be appropriated for the long-underfunded pension systems that our, dare I say, crooked politicians have just stopped paying, even though it is legally mandated from our last constitutional change.
DAVID JOHNSON
Champaign