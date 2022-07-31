Not much to Jan. 6 hearings
Congressional witness Cassidy Hutchinson said “she was told,” among other things, about former President Donald Trump grabbing at the steering wheel in the presidential vehicle and lunging at a Secret Service agent.
The agent who was in the car denied the report. But no retractions came out, and few media outlets reported it.
When I was a kid, I was told the moon was made of green cheese. But the people who have since been there would not agree.
The hearings into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are a lot of flash, but very little substance.
PHIL BRIDGMAN
Tilton