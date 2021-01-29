Not optimistic about future
I see the communist Chinese government will soon have control of America through the “bought-and-paid-for” Biden crime family and “Quid-pro-quo” Joe.
I expect the Democratic Socialists in U.S. House and Senate and the Chinese to be pulling Dementia Joe’s strings as long as he stays coherent enough to do their bidding; then it’s “Hello, Kamala.”
They did, in my opinion, one heck of a job taking President Donald Trump out. I think it was a fraudulent election that featured dead voters, corrupt officials, programmed voting machines and election judges unable to monitor vote counters.
Now the Communist-affiliated fake-news organizations can spread lies and misinformation that the riots and destruction were all Trump’s fault.
How many people know that Trump didn’t accept his $1,378,333 in presidential salary over four years?
He donated to the Department of Health and Human Services two quarters (fourth quarter 2019, first quarter 2020) of his salary to combat the coronavirus and research treatment therapies, and his second-quarter 2020 funds to the National Park Service to restore what antifa had destroyed or damaged in their “summer of rioting.”
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana