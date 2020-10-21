Not wearing mask caused problem
According to The News-Gazette, “the U.S. has less than 5 percent of the globe’s population, but more than 20 percent of reported (COVID-19) deaths.”
Yet President Donald Trump continues to hold rallies without wearing a mask and ridicules his opponent for wearing one, when health experts agree that wearing one is the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Where is someone
who will step up and lead by example, encourage us to unite to fight the pandemic, and bring out the best in us?
Where is someone who values our public lands as a legacy for our grandchildren rather than look at them as a resource to be exploited?
Those are the questions we will all answer soon. I hope everyone will take a long, hard look at the candidates and will vote for the president we need.
In the weeks since I started this letter, the inevitable has happened. The White House’s disregard for advice on masks has resulted in the president contracting the COVID-19 virus. Quite a few members of his staff have also tested positive.
Trump received medication that is not available for everyone. He left the hospital after three nights saying, “I feel good,” but according to his doctor, he was still contagious. Marc Papaj, who lost a grandmother and aunt to COVID-19, had it right when he said, “He does not care about any of us. He’s feeling good.”
CONSTANCE ALMY
Indianola