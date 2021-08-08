Nothing new about vaccines
I think that we need to be reminded of the history of vaccines. In my lifetime since 1937, I can remember many of them.
In the mid-1940s, there were vaccines given for diphtheria, whooping cough and measles. I remember getting them at school in a small town in Illinois.
Then the polio vaccines were available — both oral and shot — in the ’60s. They were given to our children at the pediatrician’s office and given to me too.
There have been annual flu vaccines at least from the ’70s. Tuberculosis skin tests were used to make sure that none of our teaching staff were carriers and carriers were treated.
In recent years there have been shingles and chicken-pox vaccines.
When we wanted to travel beyond the United States, some places required hepatitis, typhoid and yellow-fever and other vaccines to allow entry to some countries and re-entry to the U.S.
COVID-19 as a category of vaccine is not a new thing. Why are people resisting when they have had many other vaccines, all tested and approved by federal health regulators?
PATRICIA JORDAN
Urbana