Nothing wrong with singular ‘they’
In an April 2 opinion piece, Jim Dey expresses his concern about “new rules of personal-pronoun etiquette that mar traditional grammar”: namely, the use of singular “they” when an individual is nonbinary or their gender is not known.
As a scholar of medieval languages, I am delighted to reassure Mr. Dey that singular “they” isn’t new at all — it’s even older than the printing press! It appears in a Middle English romance from 1375 and was probably common in spoken usage long before that.
Like the second-person pronoun “you,” “they” has been both singular and plural throughout the history of the language. No less an authority than the Oxford English Dictionary sanctions its use.
So there’s no linguistic basis to object to singular “they.” And there’s no linguistic basis to object to addressing people the way they prefer, either — we do it all the time. If a student is “James” on my roster but says he prefers “Jim,” I don’t insist on using the name he was assigned at birth.
Refusing to respect someone’s chosen name or pronouns has only one goal: to humiliate and belittle them. Such cruelty has nothing whatsoever to do with free speech or religious conviction or the search for truth, and it has absolutely no place in the classroom.
Respecting preferred pronouns affirms an individual’s basic human dignity. Why anyone would choose to argue that arbitrary grammatical rules are more important than that is simply beyond me.
RENEE TRILLING
Champaign