Nuclear-waste disposal a big issue
An April 16 editorial bemoaned the lack of progress in Illinois on updating and constructing new nuclear power plants.
The main reason — about which not a word is mentioned in the editorial — can be found in the not-in-my-backyard article two pages earlier: the failure to create a suitable permanent disposal site for highly radioactive nuclear waste and decommissioned nuclear plants.
For more than 60 years, we have been accumulating these waste products, which will be hazardous to life for the next 10,000 years and beyond.
These wastes are being stored in containers that typically have a life of perhaps 100 years.
So, if we are to plan our energy production while taking account of a future extending beyond the next three weeks, we have to develop plans for handling waste that are both scientifically and politically acceptable.
HAROLD DIAMOND
Urbana