UI nuke reactor poses threat
The University of Illinois continues to march forward with its plan to install a test nuclear reactor adjacent to the Abbott Power Plant on campus.
Its proposed test nuclear reactor would sit near a large dormitory complex, close to Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center, less than 2 miles from both downtown Champaign and Campustown, just off U.S. 45, and next to busy railroad tracks.
Railroad tanker cars with explosive/flammable contents travel the tracks. A derailment could throw train cars and their contents tumbling down the hill towards the reactor, with catastrophic results.
There are much safer options nearby, including the Clinton nuclear power plant and the decommissioned Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. Both locations would be a short drive for UI students using the reactor.
According to the UI, the reactor will be used for both educational and steam heat-generation purposes. However, the reactor is projected to satisfy only 10 percent of the UI’s steam-heating needs, which is negligible, especially when compared with the safety of people in the vicinity of the reactor.
The UI must obtain licenses from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to construct and operate the nuclear reactor.
Please join us in opposing the current plan by sending emails to William.Kennedy@nrc.gov and Adrian.Muniz@nrc.gov, or by sending letters to NRC, Document Control Desk, Washington, D.C. 20555-0001. All communications should reference Project No. 99902094.
Also, please contact U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Gov. J.B. Pritzker and express your opposition.
Dr. BRUCE HANNON
Champaign
JOE HOOKER
Champaign
PAMELA RICHART
Champaign
and three others