Numbers tell
the real story
News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich recently wrote an article on the state of the Republican Party in Champaign County. He did interject his own political views into the piece, which is fine, since it was meant as an opinion piece.
Likewise, Jim Nowlan wrote a piece stating that he is worried about the GOP both nationally and in Illinois.
With these comments, I was curious how the two parties were doing in congressional seats. Below are the numbers for each Democratic president in the inaugural year of each of their terms.
The first number is the year, the second is the seat advantage for the House and the third is for the Senate, with a D/R for which party.
- Franklin Roosevelt 1933, D+196, D+23
- Roosevelt 1937, D+246, D+60
- Roosevelt 1941, D+105, D+38
- Roosevelt 1945, D+55, D+29
- Harry Truman 1949, D+92, D+12
- John Kennedy 1961, D+91, D+28
- Lyndon Johnson 1965, D+155, D+36
- Jimmy Carter 1977, D+149, D+24
- Bill Clinton 1993, D+82, D+14
- Clinton 1997, R+19, R+10
- Barack Obama 2009, D+79, D+18
- Obama 2013, R+33, D+8
- Joe Biden 2021, D+10, 0
Make your own conclusions if you see any trends. A geographic map by party for the House districts can be found at cnn.com under “House Election Results 2020.” With a few exceptions, big population centers control who wins the House.
LEE McDONALD
Champaign