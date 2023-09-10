Nursing care must improve
“I was dropped by a CNA, which broke my femur. All the control of my basic life decisions was taken from me.”
“We were given shots if we were ‘acting out’ by asking for what we needed.”
“The staff violated every right listed in the patient’s-rights handbook.”
“A short stay for wound care turned into seven years of fighting for my rights.”
These are a few of the many stories of abuse and neglect from survivors of nursing homes. Nursing-home residents should not live in fear of abuse — yet in practice, facilities have so much control that abuse, neglect and retaliation against those that speak up is widespread.
Further, institutional bias traps tens of thousands of people in institutions that have no need to be there. It is time to change the narrative.
HB 3716, the Humanize Long-Term Care Act, would re-balance long-term care away from the costly institution-centered model and toward person-centered policies that prioritize dignity and community.
Please urge your state legislators to pass HB 3716 so today’s nursing-home residents can become tomorrow’s neighbors. For more information or to get involved, email manager@irrcoalition.org or call/text 312-646-0112.
BARB PRITCHARD
Institutional Rescue and Recovery Coalition
Urbana