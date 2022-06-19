Nursing-home fines are tip of iceberg
I read the June 7 article “State fines three area nursing homes for probability-of-harm violations.”
Thank you to The News-Gazette for bringing it to the attention of the Champaign-Urbana community.
My dad was admitted to Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab in Savoy after breaking his hip in August 2021. Due to staff COVID-19 cases, he was in lockdown until Sept. 18.
The only visits we had with him were window visits and phone calls. We had trouble getting information from the home regarding his progress during his rehab. We were not told about bedsores on his heels until they were at a Stage 3 level.
Our dad was mobile before breaking his hip and had a level of energy one would expect from an 82-year-old recovering from surgery when he arrived at the home. The doctors at Carle said there was no reason he wouldn’t recover and be back to walking again.
However, he deteriorated quickly once he was at the home. We question the care and protocols the home used in his treatment during the time he was there. We moved him as soon as we could to Accolade Healthcare in Paxton.
In October, he had surgery on the bedsores but unfortunately passed away nine days later.
In a community the size of Champaign-Urbana, it is unimaginable that one has to go to smaller-town nursing homes for quality care. This is a problem worth solving, and news coverage of the fine is a good place to start.
DEBRA (GERBER) HOLZGRAEFE
Prior Lake, Minn.