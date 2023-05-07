Nursing homes big issue
It’s going to be a sad day for the Champaign-Urbana area when the Urbana Rehabilitation Center of C-U closes if nothing can be done to find another buyer.
There is no easy answer here. However, my question is why are there successful nursing homes in Gifford, Rantoul, Gibson City and other nearby small towns when this one has not succeeded?
Certainly, the owner, Mr. Rothner, has failed, even though he closed down two other nursing homes in order to funnel patients to his remaining facility.
However, there were many issues with the facility making enough money when it was operated by Champaign County. I wonder if possibly it is just too big, because some of the surrounding ones are smaller.
Meadowbrook Health Center at ClarkLindsey will have fewer beds since ClarkLindsey is adding assisted living. We do have many nice assisted-living facilities here, and possibly more elderly are moving to those first.
But demand for nursing homes will remain, as they cannot meet all the needs of the aging baby boomers. Perhaps someone should study why surrounding nursing homes are doing better and perhaps building a couple smaller, newer nursing homes in our area might be more successful.
Maybe it would be better to allow the rehab center to be sold as a drug-rehabilitation center than to let it go empty as Burnham City hospital was before it was torn down. We do need our own nursing homes nearby so loved ones can see their family members.
LISA SCHICT
Savoy