Obama far better than Trump is
One of the problems of the modern world is that there is such a profusion of sources of information that different groups can use different sources for information, sources that are highly variant from other sources and often at variance with facts.
This seems evident in Eric Schwalm’s April 20 letter. He begins by claiming that President Barack Obama did not face any “pestilence or drastic health issues,” apparently forgetting the H1N1 or swine-flu epidemic of 2009 and the scare over Ebola from 2014 to 2016. He also seems to have no awareness that it was Obama, not President Donald Trump, who faced the challenge of the Great Recession and turned the economy around into years of sustained growth.
The growth under Trump, prior to COVID-19, was merely a continuation of this pattern of growth under Obama, although not quite as strong. Now, of course, we have the dramatic reversal of that growth to the worst setback to the economy since the Great Depression, a reversal made far more dramatic by Trump’s denial and slow response to COVID-19.
I am not sure what earlier domestic and foreign policy struggles Schwalm refers to, but the current foreign-policy environment is massively deteriorated from Obama’s time. And we can certainly assume with confidence that Obama’s response to COVID-19 would have been guided by science, since it was his administration that created a pandemic game plan that Trump discarded.
DR. THOMAS
MERCER-HURSH
Champaign