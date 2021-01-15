Objection to count was a farce
I watched the farce initiated by senators to challenge the electors, specifically the six states that Biden won in 2020 that Trump won four years ago. CNN cut away to the crowd outside, showing how people had breached security at the U.S. Capitol and entered the rotunda.
They disrupted the proceedings taking place to certify the election of President-elect Joe Biden — an act of sedition, one reporter said. I looked up the legal definition:
“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.”
“These are domestic terrorists,” said Gloria Borger on CNN.
What surprised me was how little law enforcement was prepared.
“This is treason. This is treason. This is insurrection,” said a reporter on CNN.
Said Nicole Wallace on MSNBC, “I just can’t believe that if they were anti-Trump protesters, they would be allowed to stand there that long.”
“They are not afraid of the cops,” said Joy Reid, “because the cops are cool with it.”
What exactly is White privilege?
OTIS WILLIAMS
Urbana