Observe Social Work Month
March is Social Work Month in America, an annual celebration of the vital role social workers play in making our society a better and more equitable place for all.
This year’s theme is, appropriately, “Social Workers are Essential.”
Each day, more than 700,000 social workers nationwide — including more than 30 at the Regional Planning Commission in our Community Services and Early Childhood Education divisions — empower people and give them the skills and encouragement they need to overcome life’s challenges.
They also link clients to resources they may need to live more fulfilled lives.
Social workers are woven into the fabric of our society, although they are often unsung heroes. As our nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty and racial unrest, social workers are needed now more than ever. Yet social workers need support from our nation.
There is legislation in Congress — the Improving Access for Mental Health Act — that would help raise Medicare reimbursement rates for social workers who account for one of the largest groups of mental-health service providers in our nation. Another bill, the Social Work Reinvestment Act, would tackle high caseloads, student-loan debt and other challenges the social-work profession is facing.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics lists social work as one the country’s fastest-growing professions. During Social Work Month, I urge readers to learn more about the essential work of social workers and what you can do to help members of this profession continue doing their positive, life-changing work.
DALITSO SULAMOYO
Urbana