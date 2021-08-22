Offers to help were plentiful
Tired from waiting for a bus on a busy Champaign corner on an extremely hot day this summer, I sat on the sidewalk, since there was no bench at this particular stop. Nearly every car that went by stopped, and the driver or passenger rolled down their window and asked if I was OK.
I was OK. And I found a tremendous amount of comfort that with all the horrible things we hear about in the news, violence and mean-spiritedness, often scary and shocking news, there is true caring and compassion within our community that sometimes gets overlooked and underreported, and lots of good folks.
I appreciate all those kind citizens who stopped Aug. 6 at Crescent and Sangamon drives and took the time and effort to show that had I needed help, it was there.
DEBRA KARPLUS
Champaign