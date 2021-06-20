Officials’ lies
are disappointing
As the campaign lead for #NoAmerenShutoffs, a $0 all-volunteer grassroots campaign of 48 organizations spanning Illinois, I’ve seen public officials make severe factual errors during the pandemic.
What follows are just some of the lies and errors made by public officials.
The most egregious was by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who lied to the public on Oct. 27 in his Champaign press conference about his ability to stop utility shutoffs with an executive order.
Not only did Taylor Deckert of the local Fox/ABC affiliate fact-check the governor, but the #NoAmerenShutoffs campaign did a multimedia press release Nov. 10 showing the extent of the deliberate nature of that lie by documenting all our public interactions with his office.
On Nov. 11, Commonwealth Edison stopped 2020 utility shutoffs; Ameren followed suit on Nov. 18.
The runner-up is Illinois Commerce Commission Chairwoman Carrie Zalewski. At the most recent ICC meeting, she urged people to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program despite the application window for LIHEAP expiring the month before and misquoted the financial resources available via the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program.
Despite working closely with Pritzker, she evidently didn’t read his office’s press release last month that stated the facts about both programs. What is concerning about this is that the ICC has been encouraging people to contact their office for financial assistance.
This is in addition to the ICC’s ceasing its advocacy for utility customers’ pandemic safety after President Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump in office.
ALLAN AXELROD
Urbana