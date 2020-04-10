As our country falls under the prey of the COVID-19 virus, and we are told by our elected officials what we should be doing to slow the spread, we should be asking, even demanding, one thing from those officials.
We should be demanding that both political parties and the elected officials who are members of those parties donate all funds in their campaign war chests to the relief effort to help the citizens who are now unemployed due to the pandemic.
This demand should also include all funds held by political action committees. If our elected officials truly care about our country and their constituents, they will very willingly do this, and we the people should make sure we remember those who would do this when their position comes up for re-election.
ALAN BATTS
Mahomet