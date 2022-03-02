Officials’ words were outrageous
I am outraged by the reported response from Champaign City Council members Alicia Beck and Michael Foellmer to the Morrs at the Feb. 15 council meeting.
As Beck states, gun violence is not new to Champaign County. But, my god, isn’t it a good thing to have two more citizens of this county acutely aware to the problem and involved?
Instead of publicly chastising the Morrs, wouldn’t it have been better for Beck to validate their situation and then politely and civilly expound on how this problem is far too common in Black and Brown areas of our community? After the meeting, a further discussion with the Morrs may have helped to win strong allies in the fight against gun violence in all of Champaign County.
What a disappointing response from two public representatives. I hope the Morrs aren’t deterred by Beck and Foellmer’s behavior and continue to stand up for a safer University Avenue and a safer Champaign County for everyone.
NATHAN BEACH
Urbana