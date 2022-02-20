Officials’ words were ‘shameful’
I hope Champaign City Council member Alicia Beck is proud of her response to lifelong community members — Albert and Claudia Morr — at a recent city council meeting.
In case she forgot, her role on the council is to “establish the vision and goals for the city.”
I don’t agree that saying “gun violence is nothing new” is an adequate response to someone whose front windows were struck by a bullets fired in a nearby gunfight.
Why is Beck so quick to dismiss gun-violence cases when those affected are elderly, White and retired? Is their experience less valid?
Beck’s role includes speaking up on behalf of others, but many community members only have the bandwidth to concern themselves with the safety of themselves and their families. Thus, they might not choose to run for a government role.
Sharing a highly frightening personal experience is no basis for shame by a public official elected to look out for the best interests of the entire community.
We are all frightened scared of the gun violence in our city in recent years regardless of the victim or perpetrator. I think it’s fair to say that having bullets go through a window at your own home warrants a visit to city council.
Beck’s response to the Morrs sets a precedent that community concerns are only deemed valuable if their concerns match hers. Shameful.
GRACE LAMB
Champaign