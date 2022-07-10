Senate candidate bad for America
It sickens me to hear Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance say “I think it’s ridiculous that we’re focused on this border in Ukraine. I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or the other.” His own words, recorded on video and documented throughout the media, not fake news.
What an utterly un-American and profoundly un-Christian thing to say. I had uncles who fought in North Africa to stop Hitler from doing the very same thing Vladimir Putin is doing in Ukraine. My aunt died when Nazis fire-bombed Manchester, England, in 1940. My father fought in the Pacific to stop Emperor Hirohito from doing the very same thing Putin is doing in Ukraine. Would Vance care about this war and the Greatest Generation who stopped these murderous dictators? Obviously not. He said as much himself.
Equally sickening is Ohio Republicans nominating Vance for the Senate under Donald Trump’s endorsement and MAGA dogma. Obviously, to them, “America First” means “America Only And Everyone Else Can Shove It Up Their ... Nose! Sideways!” It may surprise Vance that appeasement failed to keep Europe out of war in 1938 and isolationism failed to keep America out of war in 1941.
While Vance may be oblivious to this reality, we now live in a global society, interdependent in trade, food supply, industrial goods, economics, politics, culture, health, sports and even war. North Korea is isolationist. The United States is not.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign