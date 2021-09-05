Oil pipeline
poses problem
Minnesota is in a severe drought and a Canadian oil company is sucking up billions of gallons of water from the Mississippi River to build a pipeline for Alberta’s tar-sands oil.
The Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline is designed to carry 760,000 barrels a day of tar-sands crude to Superior, Wis., where it will be shipped off and not even become domestic fuel. Tar-sands oil is the dirtiest oil; extraction of it destroys the boreal forest and the annual carbon cost will be greater than the current economy of Minnesota.
This project, which is funded by Wells Fargo and Chase, among other banks, has violated treaty rights of the Annishinabe people. So far, President Joe Biden and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have both supported the pipeline in stark opposition to their statements about sustainability and a green future.
If we don’t stop projects like these, our future will be more violent and the severe climate events that we continue to experience will get worse.
Further, construction of pipelines so commonly involve sex trafficking that Enbridge set aside money to pay the state of Minnesota for related damages. Minnesota has been taking payments as crimes arise instead of refusing to permit the project in the first place.
We should not simply accept payment for sex crimes; we should prevent them. So far, over 600 people mostly under the age of 30 have been arrested trying to stop the construction of this death pipeline. Everyone can help stop Line 3.
BEN JOSELYN
Urbana