When the Champaign school district demolished the Phillippe Mansion/McKinley YMCA, Champaign lost an architectural treasure within the area’s historic “Sesquicentennial Neighborhood.”
Many considered its demolition the tragic loss of a significant local landmark, an unnecessary sacrifice to the landfill. An article published in the May 9, 1937, edition of The News-Gazette describes how plans to convert the mansion into the YMCA would preserve much of its original appearance and landscaping, while also adding a gymnasium, pool and tennis courts.
Remarkably, the article also identified the original designer of the Phillipe Mansion: renowned architect James McLaren White. Affectionately known as “King Jim,” White graduated from the University of Illinois College of Engineering in 1890.
Soon after, he collaborated with Nathan Ricker on the design of Altgeld Hall. Beginning in 1906, he served as dean of the College of Engineering and in 1907 was appointed supervising architect of the University of Illinois and was closely involved with campus building activities, having designed the Vivarium, the Ceramics Building and most of the buildings on the expanding south campus.
Beyond the university, White assisted with other projects, including the Douglas County Soldiers and Sailors Monument, many private residences and buildings for the Lewis and Clark exposition in Portland, Ore., and the Illinois State Building at the Pan-American Exposition in Buffalo, N.Y.
The heartbreaking loss of the Phillipe Mansion is even more poignant now that its distinguished designer is known. Once the site of a unique historic landmark, the area is now an eyesore occupied by construction.
BRIAN ADAMS
Champaign