OLLI classes are just terrific
Each year, over 1,000 area residents enrich their lives and stimulate their thinking by participating in OLLI Illinois.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute aims to provide “a diverse repertoire of intellectually stimulating non-credit courses and educational activities specifically designed for people who are 50 years of age or older.” And boy, does it!
Every semester, it presents courses on film, literature, history, politics, science, art, music and wellness. It also sponsors study groups, special lectures, trips (COVID-19 permitting) to museums and stage performances in other cities, and much more. OLLI is a nationwide network of 124 nonprofit senior-learning programs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and one of them is located right here.
A new semester is about to start (Aug. 31), so if you are 50 or older and don’t know about OLLI, hop online and get to know us: https://olli.illinois.edu/about/index.html.
We three have been members of OLLI for many years, active in programs, volunteer committee and advisory board members, and enthusiastic participants in the OLLI community. After visiting friends and sampling the courses, one of us actually moved to Champaign-Urbana just to join OLLI. More than once, individual members have said, “OLLI saved my life.”
Because of COVID-19, all activities, including courses, are presented remotely (perfect for sheltering in place). If you haven’t tried remote learning, we can help you get started.
Isn’t there something you always wanted to learn about, but never got around to? It’s not too late.
FRANK CHADWICK
Rantoul
LINDA COLEMAN,
CATHY WEBER
Champaign