Once loyal, now hates GOP
My party, the Republican Party, no longer exists. I faithfully supported my party for more than 50 years with my votes, never missing an election. The Republican Party represented love of country, morals and freedom to me.
The fact that love of country and morals is no longer important to them is made clear by the constant lying to people of our country. They know, without a doubt, that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, yet they are willing to pretend otherwise and continue to try to undermine the will of the people.
The party no longer cares about freedom, as is apparent in the voting laws Republicans are enacting throughout the country to hinder voting by minorities.
Most Republican politicians are racist, self-centered, politically greedy men and women exactly like their leader, the leader of the Party of Trump.
There is nothing grand anymore about the Grand Old Party. It has gone to pot.
SHELLY HOUSER
Urbana