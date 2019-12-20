There is a current, new direction the Democrats are forced to take, to clean up their image.
We shouldn’t be fooled though, it’s the position many have been taking for some time now, given they aren’t able to hide it any longer.
The strategy: point out the “division” within the party, and how necessary it is to vote and support the new “left wing” of the Democrat Party i.e. Sanders, Warren, Gabbard, AOC, etc., as they battle the conservative Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Schumer, etc., and all the other war mongers, who supported everything the Republicans have been doing, with an occasional complaint, to maintain the image of “liberal.”
It shows a lack of comprehension and acknowledgement that our institutions are broken, our capitalist system of empire is dying, and a total lack of knowledge related to history and power.
These leaders aren’t ignorant or stupid. But they are counting on our ignorance, our political illiteracy as well as our focus on positive thinking to continue this circus of elections ensuring our elitist oligarchs maintain power under our two-headed one-party system, thus ensuring a third party does not challenge their power.
Our foreign policy continues as if on auto-pilot, it matters not which of the two-party system is in power.
The goal: to keep us focused on individuals, as the U.S. government continues to destroy and impoverish, both here and abroad, as if removal of specific individuals will eliminate the rot of our system, given the corporate capitalist powers behind the throne.
KAREN ARAM
Urbana