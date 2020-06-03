One plan for all no way to go
In the “Ask the Admin” column of May 23,
Julie Pryde opined that the response to COVID-19 should have been the same world-wide or for every state or at the least for each region of the U.S. At the national level, she called for the CDC to formulate the response.
None of her suggestions is based on good science. Who would have been the all-knowing God she would have chosen to decide for the world
how everyone should respond to the virus? The models and predictions of most “experts” have been grotesquely incorrect. The CDC completely botched our chance to do early testing.
There is absolutely no evidence that the-one-size-fits-all approach would have been more effective at preventing deaths. In fact, the opposite is true. Different approaches by our elected leaders allow all of us to gauge which policies work best, and the people can respond to policies which are ineffective, unfair or ludicrous. Only local leadership can be held responsible. We are not all swimming in the same pool, as she suggested. The urine in New York stays in New York.
If she really believes in a regional approach, she should be pushing Gov. J.B. Pritzker to join Iowa, Wisconsin, and Indiana for a quicker return to “normal.”
SHERRY
STEIGMANN
Urbana