1 football field for varsity is enough
Tommy Stewart Field is the Unit 4 football field. It belongs to the district, not Centennial High School.
It is named after the much-loved Central coach. It should be an honor for all students to play on his field and represent Unit 4.
My concern for varsity football at McKinley Field is seating. What is the capacity for those bleachers? If the crowd for the Central-Urbana game can fit, then football is no longer a spectator sport.
The cost of one varsity field should be enough.
Kathleen Smith
Champaign