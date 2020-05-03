With the risks associated with the pandemic on everyone’s mind, this is a good time to reflect on the type of care some might like if they become gravely ill.
There are a series of very useful, free webinars on end-of-life issues.
Readers can find these webinars by going to compassionandchoices.org, clicking on “Taking Action” and then choosing “Webinar Series.”
Upcoming and previous webinars are all listed.
Past webinars are recorded and available on the website include “End of Life Choice and Care During the Pandemic” and “End of Life Decision Guide and Toolkit.”
These may be just the start some need to learn more and discuss their wishes with loved ones.
There is a COVID-19 toolkit link on the main Compassion & Choices webpage. This toolkit helps people think through their options and provides a way to help families understand their loved one’s wishes.
JIM HANNUM
Urbana