Open-borders plan failing
I write with regard to President Joe Biden’s U.S.-Mexico border crisis, a.k.a. “challenge.”
Walls work. That’s why we have them in our homes, around our yards, and even now around the U.S. Capitol. (Although that wall is more for political purposes.) They work.
How well they work is open for debate, but the fact that they work is indisputable. They work in two very important ways: They deter physical entry, and they send a clear message — keep out.
We need such a wall on our southern border. Not to keep everyone out, just those who want to enter illegally. And to channel entry through our legal open doors in an orderly process where we know who is coming and why.
To those who argue we need a better immigration policy, I agree. Guest workers and, yes, more legal immigration should be allowed. But a secure border must come first.
Then we can talk about giving the 11 million-plus illegal immigrants now in this country legal status. Maybe not citizenship, which would be an affront to the 1 million per year who have requested citizenship by legal means, but maybe legal status. Again, a conversation to have after the border is made secure.
Biden should finish this wall. It works and sends a clear message. We will be united behind him in this effort.
ALAN MORR
Forsyth