Open discussion to both sides
A certain amount of liberal teachings and resulting classroom discussions are expected at the university level. Unfortunately, over the years, the amount of liberal teachings has overshadowed, and, in some cases, mostly eliminated any conservative perspectives.
Many universities now boast of excellence in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion. Encouraging the application of common sense, logic and perspective in the classroom would facilitate the objective examinations of social concepts.
Once upon a time, our society recognized the teachings of “The Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost.” Now, most students are consumed with “the Facebook, the Twitter and the TikTok.”
Social media exerts a powerful influence over our realities. To compound the problem, tech companies are exercising “content control,” better known as censorship, over certain conservative postings.
As universities continue to promote and lecture from a liberal viewpoint, consideration needs to be given to inviting conservative speakers to the lineup. Serious criticism from the left would certainly accompany efforts to balance out liberal and conservative views in the classroom, but one has to believe that it is the right thing to do.
To reveal and discuss the shortcomings, mistakes and tragic events of America in the classrooms is certainly appropriate. To exclude proper perspective of the events is inappropriate.
The common thread that makes America a great country is our willingness to change and improve. Our freedoms and constitutional form of government have allowed us the opportunity to do so.
DAN HAMELBERG
Champaign