Opinions do not differ on masks
The News-Gazette published a June 28 column by Mark Glennon about the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
First, let’s be clear. Wearing masks is important. Wearing masks has value. Wearing masks protects your loved ones and your community against you transmitting the virus when you are unknowingly asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. The science is clear. The benefits are clear. Even the columnist agrees, “I am not saying masks are not effective or that they should not be worn.”
However, the N-G used the headline, “Opinions differ on masks’ value in containing pandemic.” They would have you buy into the notion that “opinions” vary. Yeah, right, in the same way that opinions vary about the value of wearing seatbelts, the value of motorcyclists wearing helmets, the value of brushing your teeth. People may choose not to do those things for other reasons, but it’s not an opinion that they have value in saving lives, reducing injury, reducing cavities. It’s the same for wearing masks — they reduce transmission.
At a time when there is already so much confusion about various aspects of COVID-19 due to its novelty, and when new infections are occurring at record pace, it is irresponsible of the editors of the N-G to use a headline suggesting that the value of wearing a mask is a matter of opinion. It’s not. Shame on them for sowing more confusion.
MARK JAEGER
Urbana