Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 31F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.