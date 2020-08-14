Oppression must stop in China
Twenty-one years is too long.
On July 20, U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo signed a statement condemning the Chinese communist regime’s 21-year-long campaign to eliminate the spiritual practice Falun Gong.
It’s been 21 years since then-party Chief Jiang Zemin ordered that Falun Gong be eradicated in three months. Jiang viewed the meditation practice as a threat to his power, as it had gained high popularity due to widely reported benefits in physical and mental health improvement.
Attracted by its principles of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance, I started practicing Falun Gong in 1996, when I was a doctoral student at Washington State University.
Shortly after practicing, a chronic duodenal ulcer that had tortured me since 1976 disappeared.
As the chair of a Falun Gong club at WSU, I ended up being on the blacklist of the regime. My phone calls to parents are tapped, parcels searched and opened, parents threatened by provincial public-security officials.
I cannot return to China all these years later, not even when my dad was celebrating his 80th birthday and my mom had an operation to remove a cancerous tumor.
Students in my lab at the University of Illinois, postdoc Bin Wang and master’s student Yanfang Li from Tsinghua University, were both jailed for five years for practicing Falun Gong.
Yanfang once told me she was scared of visiting Walmart; when she saw the same type of merchandise she once made in jail as free labor, she just could not hold back her tears.
I welcome the statement from Pompeo that asks to stop the 21-year-long persecution.
HAO FENG
Champaign